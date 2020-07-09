ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Agency Foundation has given $500 grants to two local charitable drives, Dave’s Ice Cream Social and #Feed802.
The Dramatic Impact and Enduring Legacy Grants were launched to honor community members and businesses helping others. Thirty grants were given out over the course of 10 weeks in Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
“The selection committee was moved each week as we read the inspiring stories of teachers putting in extra hours to learn a new way of connecting with their students, staff members using their personal 3D printers to make face shields for those in need, community stores learning new guidelines to safely provide essential services to their community, and so many more,” said Melissa Cushing, director of the foundation.
Patrick Griffin of the Vermont Agency nominated Jeremy Murray and the charity he founded, Dave’s Ice Cream Social, for the award.
”Jeremy started Dave’s Ice Cream Social in 2015 to raise grant money for people in Franklin County who are going through cancer treatments. He started it in honor of his brother, Dave. During the past 6 years, he’s held over 40 events and raised over $31,000. One hundred percent of the proceeds has become grants for locals going through cancer treatments,” Griffin wrote in his nomination.
Feed802 was started by Tom Murphy, the owner of Twiggs and Jay Cummings. The effort combines for support for local restaurants with meals for those in need by purchasing food from restaurants that is then given to those in need. John Holzcheiter nominated Feed802 for the award stating, “Tom and Jay took an idea and ran with it. They made it happen and due to their can-do attitudes they helped hundreds of families in the greater St. Albans and Franklin County area.”
“Times like these are when we need to come together as a community and give what we can. Whether it be monetary donations, our time, or personal support to those in our circle of influence,” Randall Raner, owne of The Vermont Agency and President of The Vermont Agency Foundation. “We are proud to support the strong relationships our financial professionals have with their clients and community members, and equally honored to be able to recognize the recipients of these grants for dramatically impact the lives of others.”
More details, including photographs and submission quotes, can be found on The Vermont Agency Foundation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thevermontagencyfoundation