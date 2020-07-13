ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Community Loan Fund (VCLF) has provided more than $1.3 million in loans to support businesses and redevelopment projects in Vermont so far in 2020, including a Swanton business and the construction of new housing at 10 Maiden Lane in St. Albans City.
Champlain Housing Trust will be the final owners and operators of a 30-unit apartment building at the corner of Maiden Lane and Congress Street, to which VCLF has provided some funding.
When Cedar Sawmill of Vermont burned in 2019, VLCF came to the aid of David Rollo, providing funding for him to purchase a new log inventory after he was able to rebuild the mill with insurance proceeds. The loan preserves a full-time job, according to VCLF.