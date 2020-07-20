MONTPELIER — The application for the recently launched Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program (VCAAP) Dairy Assistance Program is now available online. The program is the first of three economic relief programs for the agriculture community under VCAAP.
Anyone interested in applying can start the process by visiting https://agriculture.vermont.gov/covid-19-information/vermont-covid-19-agriculture-assistance-program/vermont-covid-19-agriculture. The deadline to apply for a dairy assistance grant is Oct. 1.
The Vermont State Legislature appropriated $25 million in State Coronavirus Relief Funds for the Dairy Assistance Application for eligible dairy producer and processor applicants who have experienced income loss, additional expenses, and market disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must demonstrate economic losses and costs incurred since March 1, 2020 that are related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“Agriculture is critical to Vermont’s future,” said VAAFM Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “Helping our farmers and agricultural businesses survive is good for the state’s economy while providing consumers with access to fresh, healthy, local food options.”