United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time, so the opportunities are still limited, but we are starting to see more. Here is a link for Volunteer Connection to see these and other opportunities.
CIRCLE OF SUPPORT AND ACCOUNTABILITY (COSA) – Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center is in search of community members to support individuals to successfully re-enter the community after release from prison. Through positive connections and encouragement, trained COSA volunteers work in teams of three to five and meet weekly with the individual to support returning to the community and everyday living. Application, training, and a background check are required. To learn more, contact Lee King at lee@fgirjc.org.
URGENT NEED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY – Age Well Meals on Wheels is looking for delivery volunteers to help their neighbors by providing a friendly face and a comforting meal. Immediate openings in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org .
COMMUNITY EDUCATOR – Alzheimer’s Association is currently recruiting in Northwest Vermont area for volunteer public speakers who help raise awareness, provide education, and expand the reach of educational offerings in the community. Presentations use prepared training materials on topics related to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. To learn more, contact Emily Vivyan at 316-3839 Ext. 8011 or email ervivyan@alz.org.
URGENT NEED – DISASTER ACTION TEAM MEMBERS IN FRANKLIN COUNTY – American Red Cross is looking for individuals who can be part of a team to support their local community affected by natural disasters. Online training and virtual meeting attendance required. Contact Erica Fuller at 735-8842 or email Erica.fuller4@redcross.org
RECEPTIONIST & GREETER – Franklin County Animal Rescue is in need of some volunteers to help at the front desk during open hours, Thursday and Friday 2 -6 pm and Saturday 11-2 and 2-4. Answer phones calls, greet visitors, filter through emails, and help with adoption counseling. Contact Hadley Shannon at 524-9650 or email volunteer@fcarpets.org.
Volunteering Safely
We have compiled a list of guidelines and considerations for both volunteers and agencies. Visit COVID19 Volunteering Guidelines at https://unitedwaynwvt.org/covid19-community-response to learn more.