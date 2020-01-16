FRANKLIN COUNTY – United Way of Northwest Vermont has hired Kristin Kany and Liz Jarvis as Working Bridges Resource Coordinators and promoted Connie Beal to Working Bridges Initiative Director and Sarah Allerton to Senior Resource Coordinator.
In their new roles, both Kristin and Liz will work with Working Bridges employer partners, connecting with local employees at their work sites. This initiative is part of United Way’s key strategy to increase financial stability across our region, as it seeks to improve participating employees’ access to programs and services and to address life challenges that get in the way of being successful at work. Connie, recently promoted to lead the Working Bridges initiative, will oversee and manage the Resource Coordinators as well as the innovation, training and staff development of the team. Sarah will expand her role to oversee the data management and reporting, assist in trainings and continue to provide resource coordination to three employers. Paul Chapman, Community Impact Manager at United Way, will take on a dual role within the organization to help provide additional Resource Coordination staffing at Working Bridges employer sites.
Kristin Kany comes to United Way with a professional background in both human services and education settings: residential treatment, program management and special education. She received a BA in Psychology and Classics and earned an MS in Counseling and Psychological Services from Springfield College. Kristin lives in Burlington.
“Assisting others to hone their personal strengths and abilities brings me much joy and teaming with United Way to provide such opportunities to fellow Vermonters is incredibly exciting,” said Kristin. “I believe in the magic within communities and it is such an honor to work within an organization that not only envisions goodness, but puts that into action for the betterment of all.”
Liz Jarvis recently worked for City Market, Onion River Co-op as Membership Manager for more than a decade, during which she oversaw the Co-ops membership programming and partnered with nonprofits to connect them with member volunteers. She received her BA in Anthropology and English from the University of Vermont and currently lives in the Champlain Islands.
“I have the pleasure of helping employees to connect with the resources they need to thrive and grow right at their place of work. I help employees navigate the resources that their community offers to develop solutions for issues around transportation, housing, child care, mental health, and other potential barriers to continued employment. I feel very fortunate to work for an organization that prioritizes caring, community and connection in such innovative ways!” said Liz.
Connie Beal holds a BA in Psychology from Colby College and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Vermont. She maintains her Community Resource Specialist (CRS) credential. Prior to United Way, Connie worked with Vermont 2-1-1, an initiative of United Ways of Vermont, helping Vermonters navigate resources and support for a variety of needs. She has experience in community nonprofits and the public sector. Connie was promoted most recently from Working Bridges Innovation Manager and in 2018 from Working Bridges Resource Coordinator. Connie lives in Fairfax, Vermont.
“Workplaces are powerful platforms for community; for connection and for resources. A good, steady job is a path to financial stability. Helping employees achieve their goals, keep work, and advance at work contributes to a thriving economy. At a time when Vermont’s labor force is too small, it is essential to focus on workforce sustainability. Working Bridges has a strong foundation of engaged employers and community partners, with a focus on innovation. As we expand, I am thrilled to support a team of such skilled, caring, and professional Resource Coordinators,” said Connie.
Sarah Allerton has a BS from the University of Vermont. Her professional background and experience includes environmental science, literacy, education, and 20 years as a librarian in the St. Albans community. Sarah joined the Working Bridges team at United Way in 2018 and is a Community Resource Specialist and Financial Coach. Sarah lives in St. Albans, Vermont.
“I’m very proud to have the opportunity to assist in leading this amazing team during this exciting period of growth for United Way’s Working Bridges initiative. This expansion of our program builds our capacity to reach even more working Vermonters to help them to attain stability and to thrive. Liz and Kristin are wonderful additions to our team,” said Sarah.
“United Way is poised with these new hires and promotions to add significant capacity to support working Vermonters achieving success in the years ahead. We are actively in the process of bringing on new workplaces and expanding training and resource coordination at existing employer partners,” said United Way CEO Jesse Bridges.
For more information about UWNWVT staff and for staff bios, please visit unitedwaynwvt.org/our-staff .