United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.
A FRIENDLY GREETING – Franklin County Animal Rescue is looking for some volunteers to help at the front desk during open hours of Tuesday through Friday 2 – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 11-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. You would be answering phone calls, greeting visitors, filter through emails, and help with adoption counseling. This is a great position for anyone who wants to volunteer in the afternoon. To apply, visit our website at https://www.franklincountyanimalrescue.org/volunteer.
PROGRAM FUNDING TEAM – United Way of Northwest Vermont is seeking a few community-minded volunteers who live or work in Chittenden, Franklin or Grand Isle Counties to serve on the United Way Program Funding Team (PFT). The Program Funding Team provides the citizen review and recommendations to United Way’s Board of Directors to help determine which local programs will receive funding. PFT members review applications, recommend programs to be funded, and then monitor success over a 3-year period. No special training or experience is required, but instead a commitment to serve your community; a curiosity for learning deeply about community needs and programs; and a willingness to work hard with a great group of committed volunteers.
United Way of Northwest Vermont is committed to diversity and inclusion and welcomes inquiries about this volunteer opportunity from people of all backgrounds, abilities, and perspectives. If you have a particular interest or personal or professional experience with any of our key content areas (our Key Strategies), you may find this work especially appealing as a way to contribute your work or life learning into a process making a difference for others. Our Key Strategy areas are: Advancing Employment; Basic Needs (Food, Housing, Health, Transportation); Promoting Mental Health; Reducing Substance Use Disorder; and Supporting Families. We also offer a volunteer meeting stipend of $25 per monthly meeting to anyone who would find this helpful to reduce barriers to participation.
We would love to answer questions or share a volunteer job description! If interested, please contact: Raquel Aronhime, Community Impact Manager, 802-861-7820 or email raquel@unitedwaynwvt.org.
FOOD SHELF HELP – NorthWest Family Foods needs volunteers for the morning time between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to weigh and sort donations, stock store shelves and prepare for the food shelf opening each day. Volunteers also need to be able to assist coordinator with pickups from local donors. Contact Toni Auriemma at tauriemma@cvoeo.org or 527-7392 ext.106.
CHILD ADVOCATES – The Guardian Ad Litem Program (GAL) of Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle is recruiting volunteers who want to make a difference in a child’s life. Volunteers visit monthly with the child, help gather information about the important factors in the child’s life, represent to a Judge in court what he or she feels is in the child’s best interest, consults with the child’s attorney and helps explain the court process to the child. Training and ongoing support provided. Contact Janice Santiago at 527-4029 or email Janice.santiago@vermont.gov.