United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.
PROVIDE A MEAL — ANEW Place is seeking volunteers every evening to prepare and bring a meal for our homeless guests. This is a great opportunity to get involved at the Shelter and meet the basic needs of the homeless population in our city. It also is a terrific way to gain firsthand understanding around the issues of homelessness through sharing a meal with our guests and hearing about some of their experiences. To sign up for an evening, check out the dates that we need meals on our Meals Calendar at http://anewplacevt.org/meals/ and schedule online. After you schedule, a member of our team will be in touch with more details!
TECHIE SPECIAL – ReSOURCE has a volunteer opportunity for a technologically inclined volunteer to gain hands-on experience testing equipment for resale. This volunteer will help process donations of TVs, VCRs and DVD players, printers, routers, monitors, speakers, etc. Tasks may include cleaning donated equipment, test equipment for function and quality, and preparing items for resale. Shifts Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. -6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Contact volunteer@resourcevt.org.
DO DROP IN – Sara Holbrook Community Center’s Drop in Center offers a safe and supportive after-school space for youth to hang out. Students play basketball or soccer in the gym, play pool, ping pong, card games, work on homework, do crafts, eat dinner and talk. Volunteers are needed to spend time with the students, playing a game, doing a project, or just chatting. The Center is open to middle schoolers Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3-5:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 2-5:30 p.m. Come and meet some great kids! Contact Donna Diaz at 862-6342 or email ddiaz@saraholbrookcc.org.
ON THE SIDE – The DREAM Program works to close the opportunity gap for youth in low-income housing. They are looking for volunteers to help teach skills while siding a building in at the camp in East Fairfield. All work will benefit local youth and enable youngsters to attend camp free of charge. March 31-through April 2, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Contact Stephen Addison at 717-793-7835 or email saddison@dreamprogram.org.
HAVE YOUR MAC & CHEESE – The DREAM Program is also hosting a Mac & Cheese fundraiser to support its camp program. Volunteers can serve as cooks, servers, set-up, clean-up, and hosts or can bring a pre-made Mac & Cheese dish to the event. April 25th, 2-6 p.m. Contact Stephen Addison at 717-793-7835 or email saddison@dreamprogram.org.
IT’S A PROCESS – Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity is in need of volunteers, age 16 and above, to help process donations for their ReStore. Tasks include unloading, cleaning, testing, sorting and/or pricing items, and occasional research. Flexible scheduling until 6 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends. A great opportunity for community groups and individuals. Regular volunteers enjoy 20% off ReStore items! Contact Allison DeVoe at 318-7533 or email adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.