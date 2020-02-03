United Way of Northwest Vermont’s mobile-friendly Volunteer Connection connects you to hundreds of local volunteer needs. Search by age, date, county, interests or causes that are important to you. Stay connected to community needs. Go to https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com/.
A DRIVING NEED – City of Winooski Housing Authority is looking for volunteers to provide rides for seniors to and from various locations such as Walmart, Goodwill, Hannaford, etc. Volunteers will be expected to help seniors in and out of the van, collect ride donations, and return the money and van to the Senior Center. Background check required. Contact Eilis Mooney at 655-9320 or email emooney@winooskihousing.org.
HOSPICE TRAINING – Franklin County Home Health Agency is signing up volunteers for its spring training course. Once the course is completed, volunteers can provide companionship and emotional support to clients and their families and may help with journaling, tending to light household chores, or just listening. Contact Liza Comiskey at 527-7531, est. 6721, or email liza.comiskey@fchha.org.
ON THE BOARD – Global Campuses Foundation (GCF) is looking to expand and enhance its Board of Directors with volunteer community members from the northwest region of the state. In 2019, Global campuses opened a new campus in Colchester. GCF provides advanced learning opportunities for under-served populations, primarily those with disabilities. It maintains 12 campuses throughout Vermont and western New Hampshire, and board members are encouraged to visit campuses to experience the unique opportunity they offer. The Board meets via Zoom video conference call once a month for 2 hours and in person once a year for their annual retreat in central Vermont. Contact Stephen Tavella at 424-7717 or email executivedirector@globalcampuses.org.
ON THE RUN – RunVermont is gearing up for its half marathon on April 11th and is looking for volunteers to serve as course monitors, finish line support, medical support, bike escorts, and more. The race starts at Burlington’s Waterfront Park, heads north on the bike path to Colchester, then loops back to Waterfront Park. Shifts from 8:00 available. Complete information on volunteer opportunities can be found at https://runsignup.com/unplugged/volunteer.
SENIOR COMPANIONS – Age Well invites volunteers, age 55 and over, to serve as Senior Companions in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. Senior Companion volunteers serve 15 hours a week for which they receive a non-taxable stipend of $2.65 an hour, mileage reimbursement, training, and paid holiday, sick and vacation time. The may help with errands and shopping simple tasks, etc., to help seniors remain as independent as possible. Contact Erica Marks at 662-5249 or email emarks@agewellvt.org.
MENTOR! MENTOR! – Mercy Connections is in need of volunteers to serve as mentors to women being released from prison for nonviolent offenses. The program helps women stay focused on goals they have set for themselves and helps to identify community resources that will help the women reach their goals. Training will be offered in February. Contact Maeve Keating at 846-7063 or email mkeating@mercyconnections.org.
ON THE BOARD –YWCA Vermont is seeking women to serve on their Board of Directors to help move the organization to be more strategic and more relevant as it grows. A great opportunity to advance leadership potential in partnership with women who are committed to volunteer service. There is also a need for volunteers on the Camp Hochelaga Committee and the Development Committee. Committees meet for 2 hours or less once a month. Contact Deb Jorschick at deb.jorschick@ywcavt.org.