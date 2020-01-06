ENOSBURGH – The Turning Point of Franklin County has received grant funding for supporting additional day services in the recovery center’s satellite site in Enosburgh, according to a statement issued by the recovery center Thursday.
According to Turning Point, the St. Albans-based recovery center received grant funding worth more than $17,000 from the Vermont Community Foundation for adding additional peer recovery support services at its new satellite in the Enosburg Community Center.
“In August of 2019, the Vermont Community Foundation contacted us to make a visit to St. Albans and asked, ‘What do you need?’” Turning Point of Franklin County’s executive director Karen Heinlein-Grenier said in a statement. “That was an easy question to answer.”
The Turning Point of Franklin County only recently expanded to Enosburgh, setting up a satellite at the Enosburg Community Center this summer to service an area where, according to Heinlein-Grenier, demand for services provided by Turning Point were high.
“After eight years in St. Albans and receiving many, many requests for support and transportation in the Enosburg/Richford area from individuals and their families with substance use issues, we made the decision to step out in faith,” Heinlein-Grenier said.
Funding for the grant just received by Turning Point came courtesy of the Vermont Community Foundation’s Regional and Local Impact grant program, a grant program tailored toward addressing certain service gaps through community engagement.
The Vermont Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides support and funding for other social programs and organizations around Vermont.