Sure, you can order something for mom off the internet for Mother’s Day on May 10. But if you want to show your mother how much you love her by making something with your own hands, you can still get it to her without leaving the safety of your home.
The St. Albans Postmaster wants everyone to know that you don’t have to go to the Post Office to use many postal products and services. You can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes, or other package supplies at usps.com. The Click-N-Ship feature at usps.com allows you to print a mailing label with the appropriate postage. And when the package is ready for shipping, schedule a free carrier pick-up from usps.com.
The Post Master recommends that you indicate in your pick-up request where the carrier can find the package and the carrier will retrieve it when he or she delivers your mail.
If you just want to send a handwritten letter to mom, but you’re out of stamps, they’re available for purchase via usps.com and will be delivered to your home address. If you don’t have a computer, your carrier can give you a Stamps by Mail order form.