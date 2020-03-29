From kids whose school is closed to adults working from home to seniors who can’t visit their friends, staying home has disrupted all of our routines.
In response, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services recommends we create new ones. And those routines should be ones that support our well-being such as starting the day with short walk outside (while keeping the proper distance from others or with 10 minutes of mindulness.
Build healthy breaks into your workday.
In the evening, consider a creative outlet like playing a musical instrument or writing in a journal. Call or Skype with friends and family.
For more advice on staying mentally healthy while social distancing visit NCSS.