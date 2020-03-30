As our world continues to change daily, we see creativity fostering new ways of engagement in a variety of places. Among those is the new series Nature Isn’t Cancelled, an offering from Bird Diva, Bridget Butler, that aims to assist parents as they rise to the challenge of keeping their kids happy, engaged and learning during the closure of schools. The series is a set of activities for families to explore birds and nature, while enjoying time in the relaxing bear hug of nature.
Beginning on a Monday, there is a daily email for five days with a themed activity and resources to connect with birds and nature. Each week includes an online meet-up, and families will have access to a private Facebook group where they can share their observations and discoveries with other families. The course cost is $25. Due to scholarships available through the sponsorship of RiseVT, this event is free for families in Vermont – just use the code CROW2020 when registering your family.
As a mother of three, Bridget knows the value of nature in offering stability, peace and stress reduction. She has been a naturalist for over 20 years whose approach to birding is to tap into each person’s innate passion for nature through exploration and deep listening. She strives to encourage folks to take that passion and turn it into action, paying it forward for the landscape they love and enjoy. For more details and to sign up, visit the Bird Diva’s website: www.birddiva.com/trips-and-courses/nature-isnt-cancel-5-days-of-activities-for-you-amp-your-family