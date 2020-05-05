We’re staying home to stay safe, and that’s the right thing to do for ourselves and everyone else. But the ongoing stress due to the Coronavirus may lead to feelings of hopelessness and isolation.
While we may not be able to take part in our usual work and social routines, we can create new routines and practices to help us feel well.
Self-Care is Key
It’s easy to put off taking care of ourselves when there is so much that is new every day, and our daily routines have changed suddenly. Self-care may feel like “just one more thing” to do. But taking a walk, practicing yoga (and if you have limited mobility, there is yoga for you, too) or other ways to reduce stress such as mindfulness, or taking a few moments to read something uplifting can shift our mood and help us see things differently in trying times. Lowering our stress in healthy ways can also make our bodies better at fighting off sickness.
Maintain Healthy Routines
The Coronavirus and concerns about COVID-19, the illness it causes, have upended most of our daily routines.
Start today to create new, healthy routines. You might start or end your day with a walk (staying at least six feet away from anyone else), or with 10 minutes or more of mindfulness.
Build-in healthy breaks through-out the day. Take a few minutes to focus on your breathing, or step outside for a moment. Andin the evening, while watching a movie may be fun, you might also play a musical instrument, read a book, start a journal or other writing project, and of course, stay connected — talk to friends and family on the phone or via an on-line platform.
Making these kinds of activities a regular part of your day will help you “stay home and stay safe” in good health.
Vermonters Are With You
Staying home and away from friends and family is hard, even for those who don’t live alone. Pay attention to your thoughts and feelings. If you are feeling down, or find yourself having negative thoughts, help is available.
Reach out and be with other Vermonters! If you are in need of assistance, call the crisis hotline: 802-524-6554. You also can find help from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Helpline by calling 800-985-5990 or texting TalkWithUs to 66746.