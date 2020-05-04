With Vermont children schooling and playing at home, they’re more susceptible to tick bites than usual. That’s why VTLyme.org is spreading the word about Lyme disease prevention curriculum that is now available for kids.
Students can learn about tick bite prevention and how to identify signs and symptoms of a tickborne illness with one of three interactive curriculums for children in elementary, middle and high school.
Vermont consistently ranks among the highest states in the U.S. for incidence of Lyme disease, according to VTLyme. In addition, the organization says that children may have a unique presentation of tickborne illnesses that can include vision problems, headaches, stomachaches, sudden anxiety, light and sound sensitivity, lethargy, and irregular rashes.
The Global Lyme Alliance Lyme Prevention Curriculum and links are available online at VTLyme.org.