Earth Day is coming up on Wednesday, April 22, and it’s the 50th anniversary of this worldwide annual event. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Earth Day while staying safe at home, check out the virtual Earth Day activities offered by Billings Farm & Museum of Woodstock, Vt.
The Billings Farm & Museum will focus on Earth Day during its Facebook Live event on April 22 on the farm’s Facebook page as part of its Ask Billings Farm Live series. The series allows people to ask questions of the farm’s resident experts. The live event will take place at 1 p.m. at facebook.com/BillingsFarmMuseum.
The farm also offers other educational Earth Day activities on its website, including virtual presentations about the history of Earth Day and other conservation topics, as well as crafting projects with recycled materials. Visit https://billingsfarm.org/earth-day-celebration.
If you want to expand your Earth Day action, visit the official Earth Day campaign website earthday.org, where you can find more digital events and watch Earth Day Live 2020.