Have you ever wondered how to make medieval hard-boiled eggs, s’mores indoors, or slime at home? Those are just a few of the fun things you can check out at Shelf Stuff by Harper Collins.
Shelf Stuff offers ways for families to get inspired and stay positive while social distancing. Content on Shelf Stuff’s Instagram and YouTube channels are perfect for kids ages 7-12 and features popular authors.
The Eloquent Page in St. Albans has shared a full list of resources like Shelf Stuff that are being offered by book publishers for parents, teachers and students, and much of it is free. You can find the list at facebook.com/TheEloquentPage.
By the way, one of the tips offered by author Gail Carson Levine for making medieval hard-boiled eggs is to cook them in a stock for a really, really long time — about 15 hours!