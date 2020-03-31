For many of us staying home means doing a lot more cooking at home, which can be a daunting when you’re also trying to work and manage kids home from school.
Fortunately, our fellow Vermonters at King Arthur Flour have put together a collection of easy to make meals, including comfort foods like mac and cheese, tomato soup and pizza. Visit https://bit.ly/2UNtNOZ for the recipes.
We found this recipe collection through RiseVT of Franklin and Grand Isle counties Facebook page. It’s a great place to visit for tips on healthy eating, links to workouts and mindfulness exercises you can do at home, and lots of kid-friendly jokes courtesy of moretti.