Zooming with friends and family has become a popular way to be mentally active while staying home and keeping healthy. Now you can “Zoom a Scientist” courtesy of the University of Vermont Extension Lake Champlain Sea Grant education team.
Zoom is a video conferencing and webinar platform that works via computer desktop or an app on a cell phone or other device. The free Zoom a Scientist interactive webinar series focuses on watershed and aquatic science every Tuesday and Friday from noon to 1 p.m.
Featured presenters include scientists and researchers from the UVM Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Laboratory, State University of New York (SUNY) Plattsburgh and the Lake Champlain Research Institute, among other organizations. Topics include, for example, Photogrammetry 101, What Fish Do in the Wintertime and Mapping Streams and Lakes with Drones.
View the full series list and register at http://go.uvm.edu/seagrant-live, and request a disability-related accommodation via watershd@uvm.edu.