Just because your local library may have closed its doors temporarily doesn’t mean it isn’t a great resource. Many libraries offer access to online services for members, including the Vermont Online Library and the Green Mountain Library Consortium.
Some also offer access to online movie and television sites and and Hoopla digital, an online service that lets members borrow ebooks, audiobooks, movies, television shows, music and graphic novels.
The St. Albans Free Library offers the following to members (signing in may require your library card number and password, which is your last name):
- Green Mountain Library Consortium/Listen Up Vermont: Borrow ebooks and audiobooks through apps such as Libby and Overdrive or from your browser.
- Vermont Library Online: A collection of reference books, magazines, newspapers and other resources brought to you by the Vermont Dept. of Libraries. Free for all Vermonters.
- Acorn TV: Love British mysteries? You’ll want to check out Acorn’s offerings, which also includes shows from Canada, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. And they aren’t all mysteries, sometimes there’s a comedy or two.
- IndieFlix: Use your library card to watch award winning films, shorts and documentaries from around the world.
- The Great Courses: Use your time inside to expand what you know with video lectures on topics from baking and dog training to the history of Eastern Europe.
- Hoopla Digital: Borrow ebooks, audiobooks, movies, television shows, graphic novels and albums with your library card. Each patron receives five loans per month. The movie section has shorts for children of animated picture books. We recommend The True Story of the Three Little Pigs by A. Wolf (as told to Jon Scieszka), read by Paul Giamatti.
This is just a sampling of what the St. Albans library provides. Be sure to check your library’s offerings. Not a member of the St. Albans library? Email stalbansfreelibrary@gmail.com for information.