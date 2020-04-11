Even with an emergency order requiring Vermonters to stay home, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has encouraged people to get outside, as long as they are mindful of contact with others.
Now the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has offered advice on how to enjoy the outdoors while while keeping yourself and others safe:
- Stay close to home.
- Practice social distancing outside.
- Be cautious and choose low-risk activities to avoid injury.
- Respect signs for closed areas, trails and land.
- Check regularly for ticks and wear EPA-registered tick repellents.
The Dept. of Health is also recommending that most people where a cloth mask when around others. Levine has recommended taking a mask with you, even if you don't expect to encounter others, just in case.
For more info: https://fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/outdoor-recreation-and-covid-19 and healthvermont.gov/BeTickSmart