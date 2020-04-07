The staff of the Fairfax Community Library has launched virtual programs to help the community stay connected, and is asking community members to consider hosting a new program.
“We also would like to make this an opportunity for our patrons to lead programs of their own! If you have an idea for a virtual program — a skill you’d like to share, a craft you’d like to teach — just let us know,” library staff said in a recent email update.
Here’s a look at upcoming virtual programs from the library:
Knitwits Online, Tuesdays 3-4 p.m:
Join a knitting circle on Zoom to chat and create with others.
Gold Star Dog Training, Apr 14, 6:30 p.m.:
Connect with Deb Helfrich through Zoom, for a fun, interactive dog training session!
Virtual Book Group, April 10, 1-2 p.m.:
Hang out online and discuss what books you’ve been reading lately.
Also, coming on Tuesdays, a virtual story hour, recorded and posted to Youtube and Facebook.
To join any of these virtual programs or volunteer to lead a program, email the library at libraryfairfax@gmail.com.