ST. ALBANS CITY — There was something about the prospect of opening a 50-year-old time capsule that made exploring the history of our school over the last five months interesting and important to staff, students and their families. Paula Wight, a long-time P.E. teacher, and recent St. Albans City School historian recognized this opportunity as she dug through old articles about the construction of our institution. According to one article she read, the founders put together a time capsule and placed it behind a cornerstone at the front entrance of the school. Paula shared that discovery with administrators and received permission to extract the time capsule and open it up in front of an audience at the Unified Arts celebration of the school’s 50th anniversary on Friday, Feb. 20.
In late October before winter set in, the school had two brick masons saw into the cement of the wall and remove the capsule. This process was accomplished on a day where students and most staff were not present so as to keep the dimensions and content of the capsule a secret. Paula wanted to use the time capsule to pique interest in the 50th-anniversary celebration.
To communicate with the school community about the capsule, Paula used the daily digital announcements that are presented in all classrooms each morning. She used this resource to get students and staff speculating on the capsule structure and contents and then posted their ideas for everyone to see. For example, here are a few structure suggestions provided by 1st graders. Shape: triangle, cylinder, skinny rectangle, hexagon. Capsule Material: gold, cement, wood with a lid like a treasure chest. Size: 6 feet tall, 3 inches square, bigger than a laundry basket, big as a door. Weight: 3 lbs, 40 lbs, 91 lbs, 200 lbs.
For speculation about the capsule content, Paula went around and had numerous students and staff members guess while being videoed. Here are a few of the answers presented from their video clips: an old watch, a stuffed animal, a rubber duck, pieces of pottery, samples of school gear like sweatshirts and caps, old textbooks, old coins or dollar bills, pictures of the building under construction, notes from former students and staff and thoughts about things that would happen in the future. Everyone had to wait patiently until late February to find out what was really in there.
In the meantime, Paula peppered the announcements with before and after pictures from around the school to maintain interest. She took photographs she found from yearbooks and newspapers from 50 years ago to show how spaces like the library, cafeteria, and front entrance looked in 1970 and compared them to pictures she took in the same locations this year.
She also ferreted out school pictures of every current staff member who attended St. Albans City School back in 1970 and in more recent years. Paula created a way for people to view old unidentified school pictures and then click on a link that would take viewers to see current pictures of the staff member and an explanation of their position today. Both the then and now site and staff pictures kept the school’s history in focus.
Finally, Unified Arts night arrived along with a large audience of family members to watch their children sing, dance and play music. This is a once a year extravaganza where the students’ artistic capabilities shine, and it provided a perfect opportunity to open the time capsule. After student performances and the viewing of a brief documentary about school, the capsule was brought to the stage in the gymnasium. Paula Wight used tin snips to cut into the shoebox-sized brass box that had been soldered closed so long ago. A video camera focused on the opening process and broadcast the findings to the newly installed giant video screen behind her for the whole large-gym audience to see. Once the box was open she had current students and staff members help extract and unwrap the contents, all while providing humorous commentary.
So what did they find? The time capsule contained two newspapers wrapped in tin foil with articles about the construction and opening of the school. For the historians among us, this was a valuable find as the pictures of the school back then were much clearer in these papers than on the microfiche versions Paula was able to find online. There were also two sets of official 1970s coins (pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters) from the U.S.Treasury. Finally, there was an envelope with a few pictures of the school board at the time, the man who supervised the construction of the school and a very faded picture of one of the first custodians. Ultimately, what made the opening entertaining was Paula’s ongoing commentary, not necessarily the contents. The video of the opening was posted to the school’s blog/news site for anyone to see who was not in attendance that night.
The old time-capsule content has been added to a large tub of new time-capsule material put together by students and staff this year. The tub will be well marked and stored in the school’s attic where it will stay safe and dry for another 50 years. The choice to go with a tub in the attic, rather than another metal box in the wall, was made after realizing that there was slight moisture and corrosion damage associated with the first storage system. The new time capsule contains class pictures, school clothing, toys, pencils, books, etc. It will definitely generate interest for future school members.
In summary, the 50-year-old time capsule definitely served to drum up excitement about the process of looking back in time and appreciating where we are headed. Paula Wight deserves thanks for her good work.