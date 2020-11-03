ST. ALBANS — Kids at St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) celebrated Red Ribbon Campaign week (Oct. 23-31) with activities designed to help them connect with this year’s campaign theme: “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.”
Here are three ways kids made that connection:
1. Homeroom door decor
SATEC had two homeroom door decorating theme days:
“Your future is bright; Turn your backs on drugs,” with students and staff encouraged to wear bright colors inside out and backwards,
“Red Day” with students and staff wearing red.
2. A pledge
During the week, students and staff made their pledges on a banner by signing their names on a red dot and sticking the dot on the banner. The pledge was a committment to listen and understand the dangers of drug use and abuse and spread the word to families and friends about the importance of being healthy and drug free.
3. An ongoing reminder
To close out the week, SATEC held a “Plant the Promise” event with the planting of a red leaf shrub, to serve as a reminder of the importance of a drug-free life.
The Red Ribbon Campaign drug prevention program is sponsored by National Family Partnership.
