1. Cans and bottles drive for Adaley
Friends of Miss Adaley, a young area resident with Autism, are coming together to support Adaley’s family with a cans and bottles drive.
A post in the public group “St. Albans Vermont” on Facebook said that Adaley may have the opportunity to receive treatments to help with her Autism, and the cans and bottles drive would be a great way for community members to help out with the cost of those treatments.
Anyone with returnable cans and bottles can arrange a pick-up time by messaging Jerika Allard-Many in Facebook.
2. Get free sports equipment
Grady’s Golden Goodness said on Facebook on Wednesday that they have cleats and shin guards available for free through Grady’s Give and Take program.
Grady’s Golden Goodness Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in East Fairfield with a goal of spreading joy in memory of Grady Howrigan.
Anyone in need of gear can message the organization on Facebook.
3. Free food for all
A Farmers to Families food box event will take place on September 12 at Franklin Central School. The event is sponsored by the Franklin Fire Department. Anyone in need of food assistance can receive predetermined quantities of the following items:
- Cheese
- Butter
- Milk
- Chicken
- Assorted produce
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is not required and food will be available while supplies last.