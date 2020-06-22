BARRE — Franklin County residents participated in races at Barre’s Thunder Road 61st Season Opener on June 18.
Neighboring Grand Isle’s Mike Billado took his 10th career victory in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger race at Barre’s Thunder Road 61st Season Opener on June 18.
Billado (car #8VT) had to fend off a challenge from E. Burke’s Colin Cornell for the win in the 40-lap race.
Georgia’s Brett Wood (car #29VT) took 21st place in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger race.
Joshua Poirier (car #15) of Fairfax came in 20th in the Allen Lumber Street Stocks race. The 25-lap race was won by Derby’s Tim Hunt (car #93).
Swanton’s Todd Raymo (car #26) took 12th place in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors race. Berlin’s Chris Davis was the first place finisher in the 20-lap feature.
Thursday night featured events at Thunder Road Speedbowl in July include:
- July 2: Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular/Firework 7 p.m.
- July 9: Efficiency Vermont Night – Myers Triple Crown #2 7 p.m.
- July 16: 41st Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 6:30 p.m.
- July 23: Country Camper Mid-Season Championships 7 p.m.
- July 30: WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets – Port-a-Potty Grand Prix
Spectator attendance at Vermont racing events is not currently permitted, but fans can watch events live via pay-per-view on Northeast Sports Network.