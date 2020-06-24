WEST HAVEN — Three race car drivers from Franklin County participated in the Devil’s Bowl Speedway Father’s Day Special in West Haven, Vt. on June 21.
Defending champion Craig Kirby of St. Albans narrowly lost the third-place spot in a 20-lap mini stock feature. Chris Conroy of Newport, N.H., took first place.
Evan Roberts of Fletcher came in 15th in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited sportsman feature. Anthony Warren of Shoreham, Vt., took first place in the 20-lap race.
Cam Gadue of Highgate came in fifth in the super stock feature. Andrew FitzGerald of West Rutland earned first place in the 20-lap race. Gadue joined the ranks of the Super Stocks in 2019. He competed at Airborne Speedway on Saturday nights and Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Sunday nights.
Racing will continue at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on June 28, but the general admission grandstands will remain closed until pandemic restrictions are lifted.