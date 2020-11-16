ST. ALBANS — Here’s a look at a local property that has been on the market for nine months. It was built about 30 years ago and has some incredible views of the area.
1 Valley Watch Road, St. Albans
Details:
Listed in February 2020 for $1,095,000, and reduced in July to $960,000, according to trulia.com.
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 5
Size: 4,352 sqft
Year Built: 1988
What they say about the views
This home “is situated on a ridgeline atop Fairfield hill allowing one of Northwest Vermont’s most incredible views. To the west, you have unobstructed Lake Champlain and mountain views from the Canadian border thru the New York Adirondacks to south of Burlington; as well as the easterly ski mountains of Smugglers Notch all the way south of Sugarbush, including Mount Mansfield and Camels Hump.”
