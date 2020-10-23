In the March 13, 2020, edition of the Messenger, we showed a photo of Sterling Weed as a young boy with his dog Sam, so we now give you Miss Louella Kittell as a young woman. We usually see Miss Kittell pictured as a mature woman, especially as she celebrated her 100th through 104th birthdays, but many of us have never seen her as a young lady starting her teaching career.
Louella was born in Sheldon Junction on May 22, 1892, the daughter of Hubbard (Hub) and Lucy (nee Chadwick) Kittell. Louella had two sisters — Norah and Mabel. Her father passed away from pneumonia when she was five years old and her mother and sisters moved to St. Albans two years later. Her mother took in boarders to make money—an occupation Louella and her sister Norah pursued with the opening of the Kittell Guest House, located on North Main Street. Louella ran the guest house until her 100th year.
Louella graduated from grammar school in 1912 and high school in 1916. She received her basic teacher training in Swanton, commuting daily on the St. Albans Street Railway cars. We have a copy of the “Commencement of the Senior Class and the Teacher Training Class of Swanton High School program, dated Jun 15, 1917, listing her full name as Louella Chadwick Kittell.
The event was held in the town hall. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education on June 14, 1959, from UVM. She taught in Swanton schools for five years, then taught in North Calais and Derby Line, finally returning to St. Albans, where she taught seventh grade for 41 years, retiring in 1970. At the museum, we have a room dedicated to Miss Kittell…the same room where she taught her students for those 41 years.
If you have any photos, ephemera or memories you would like to share with the museum, we can be reached at stamuseum.org or 802.527.7933.
