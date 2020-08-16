FAIRFAX – As COVID-19 hit right at the end of their cookie season, Girl Scout Troop 30121 was stuck with about 75 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies when they had to cancel two booth sales. To be creative with trying to sell some of their remaining stock, these Girl Scout Seniors have been reaching out to local businesses to have them sponsor “Cookies for Heroes.”
The girls received donations from both J&L Hardware and the Fletcher General Store, and the troop brought the cookies down to the Fairfax Fire Department at the end of July.