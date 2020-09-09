BURLINGTON — Franklin County area students are invited to join a free Vermont 4-H course to learn coding skills and support a cause that is important to them.
The course is design to help participants build their confidence, learn problem-solving and open up future career opportunities.
Vermont 4-H is working with the University of Vermont College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences and Ohio 4-H to offer this six-session course, beginning Oct. 15. The sessions will run through Nov. 19 and will be held on consecutive Thursdays from 7-8 p.m.
The course is open to any grade 6-12 student with an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, coding or developing workforce skills. Vermont residence or enrollment in 4-H are not required to participate.
As part of the program, students will meet virtually with teens from throughout the country to network and share ideas. Using their new coding skills, they will also create a website to take action on an issue important to them as part of the course.
To register, go to http://go.uvm.edu/4hworldchanger. A Zoom link will be provided on the morning of the first session.