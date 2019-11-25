FRANKLIN COUNTY –This year, Vermont State Parks is offering a brand-new line of holiday gift boxes guaranteed to put Vermont’s great outdoors under your tree. The popular packages include a variety of outdoor gear and outdoor experiences, come fully wrapped and ready to give, and shipping is free. They can be conveniently ordered online and shipped to the purchaser or the recipient.
There is a package for every budget. Take a look:
2019 Holiday Packages
For the day tripper:
For $69, this gift package is the true ticket to several weekends full of adventure. The package contains a punch card good for 10 state park day visits, a notebook and pen set, and a Vermont State Parks drybag.
For the weekend warrior:
Give two nights of tent, lean-to or RV camping in a state park, a coupon for a free armload of firewood, two Vermont State Parks wine tumblers, and an LED lantern for $99.
For the whole family:
Grab this family fun package at $165 and unlock an entire season of adventure. The package includes one season vehicle pass, good for entry into any Vermont State Parks day use area for up to eight people in a vehicle, two one-hour boat rental coupons, a collapsible picnic basket, and a fold-up picnic blanket.
Stocking Stuffers:
A variety of items that make great stocking stuffers are also available including coffee mugs, water bottles, hats, flashlights, patches, t-shirts, books and more!
Park Passes:
You can also purchase 2020 punch cards, individual passes and vehicle passes.
Woods Whys:
This year, a new book published by the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation is also available for purchase online. Woods Whys: An Exploration of Forests and Forestry, by Department Commissioner Michael Snyder, is a steadfast companion for anyone with a love for the woods and a desire to learn more about them and makes a great gift for reading at the campsite.
Whether you give the gift of adventure this holiday season, or simply want to give the gift of unforgettable experiences in Vermont state parks, incredible outdoor explorations await at Vermont’s 55 state parks. Order gift packages online and find a park near you at https://www.vtstateparks.com/shop.html