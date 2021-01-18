The following students graduated from Vermont Technical College after the fall 2020 semester:
- Derek Charron of Richford, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Technology
- Michael Hartson of Fairfax, Associate of Engineering in Electrical Engineering Technology
The following students were named to the Vermont Technical College President’s List for the fall 2020 semester:
- Wesley Brown of St. Albans
- Maya Mullen of St. Albans
- Bella Thayer of Swanton
- Taylor Weishaar of St. Albans
The following students were named to the Southern New Hampshire University President’s List for the fall 2020 semester:
- Colby Dukas of Fairfield
- Haillie Letourneau of Highgate Center
- Andrew Sterling of St. Albans
Abby Fadden of Enosburg Falls
Sydnie Dougherty of St. Albans
Michael White of East Fairfield was named to the State University of New York at Potsdam President’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
The following students were named to the State University of New York at Canton Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester:
- Jared P. Gervais of Enosburg Falls
Cassy Martel of Highgate Center
The following students were named to the Vermont Technical College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester:
- Emma Mazuzan of St. Albans
- Hunter Tabor of East Fairfield
- Alyese Caruso-Randall of Fairfax
- Jennifer Pease of Fairfax
- Heather Ripley of St. Albans
- Ariel Stone of Swanton
- Juliet Greto of Enosburg Falls
- Nicholas Lunna of Swanton
- Micheal Hatch of St. Albans
- Jensen Spooner of St. Albans
- Brandon Stanley of Enosburg Falls
- Lauren Greig of Fairfax
- Emma Sanders of Swanton
- Jacob Andersen of St. Albans
- Nichole Martin of Fairfax
- Matthew Roberts of Fairfax
- Justin Sharp of St. Albans
- Sarah Allen of St. Albans
Jennifer Belanger of St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.