The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the fall 2020 semester:
Makenna Larrow of St. Albans
Margaret Lewis of Fairfax
Jared Thatcher of Fairfax
John Thompson of Bakersfield
Jalyn Larivee of Enosburg Falls was named to the Curry College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
The following students were named to the University of New England Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester:
McKenna Remillard of Fairfield
Curtis Shepard of Fairfield
Emily Wilcox of Fairfield
Jacey Rivers of Franklin
Emily Foy of Highgate Springs
Ryder Blouin of St. Albans
Lacie Reed of Sheldon
Jenyssa Yates of Sheldon
