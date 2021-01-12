Academic Achievement

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the fall 2020 semester:

Makenna Larrow of St. Albans

Margaret Lewis of Fairfax

Jared Thatcher of Fairfax

John Thompson of Bakersfield

Jalyn Larivee of Enosburg Falls was named to the Curry College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

The following students were named to the University of New England Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester:

McKenna Remillard of Fairfield

Curtis Shepard of Fairfield

Emily Wilcox of Fairfield

Jacey Rivers of Franklin

Emily Foy of Highgate Springs

Ryder Blouin of St. Albans

Lacie Reed of Sheldon

Jenyssa Yates of Sheldon

