BURLINGTON — Kids from Georgia, St. Albans Town and Highgate took part in the University of Vermont Extension 4-H Edible Art Contest this summer.
Categories for the contest were cake decorating, main course plating (meal artistically arranged on a plate), dessert plating (dessert artistically arranged on a plate), food on the vine or the shelf and silly/fun food (using ready-to-eat food to create a work of art). Judges considered, among other things, artistry, individuality and creativity considering submissions for the categories.
Leah Fitzgerald of Georgia and Regan Howrigan of Highgate received certificates of participation in dessert plating. A separate submission by Howrigan also earned recognition in the food on the vine or shelf category.
In addition, Layla Blatchly of St. Albans Town received a certificate of participation in the silly food category.