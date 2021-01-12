CASTLETON — The following Franklin County students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Congratulations!
To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
Cody Baranik (St. Albans, VT)
Katherine Beaudry (Saint Albans, VT)
Maxwell Boulerice (Swanton, VT)
Taylor Bushey (St. Albans, VT)
Machaela Corbin (Swanton, VT)
Kara Fiarkoski (St. Albans, VT)
Samantha Hydon (St. Albans, VT)
Ethan Kelleher (Swanton, VT)
Taylor Ladue- Robinson (Highgate Center, VT)
Adira Maynard (Franklin, VT)
Kathleen Nealon (Enosburg Falls, VT)
Alex O’Connell (Fairfax, VT)
Isabel Paquette (Franklin, VT)
Katelyn Sanders (Swanton, VT)
Cale Santee (Fairfax, VT)
Adsel Sparrow (St. Albans, VT)
Olivia Thayer (Franklin, VT)
Ethan Wimette (Fairfax, VT)
Karley Zier (St. Albans, VT)
