FAIRFAX — The Fairfax Parks and Recreation department reminded community members on Facebook this week that there is still time to enter to win $300 at the Fairfax 27th Annual Ducky Race.
Anyone interested in participating can purchase tickets from local businesses in Fairfax. A link to buy online tickets is available on the event page on Facebook, accessible via facebook.com/fairfaxrecdept. One ticket equals one rubber duck.
The Ducky Race is an annual event that raises money for the Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s Ducky Race will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 3:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to watch the race at the Community Park on Hunt Street in person, but the recreation department asks that everyone bring a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Money raised by the event will benefit efforts to restore the Baptist Building on Main Street into a multi-generational community center and hub for community activities.
On the day of the race all the rubber ducks will be dropped in the Lamoille River from the recreation park and the duck that makes it to the finish line first wins.
Prizes include $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. In addition, the business that sells the winning duck with receive $100.