Vermont Youth Conservation Corps (VYCC) needs your help more than ever this year to grow food for our Health Care Share program. Typically, our farm is filled with youth crews, but given precautions around COVID-19, things look different this year. They currently have a small team working on the farm and are in need of extra hands to keep production going for the Health Care Share distributions which started in July. Contact Kyle at volunteer@vycc.org to sign up for a shift.
United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering in this new time, so the opportunities are still limited, but we are starting to see more. Visit unitedwaynwvt.org to learn more.
Here are more ways you can help your community:
ST. ALBANS COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE – American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on September 18th at St. Albans City Hall. For an appointment, visit www.redcrossblodd.org and enter CITYHALL in the search bar. Co-sponsored by the St. Albans/Fairfield Knights of Columbus Council #297.
URGENT NEED IN FRANKLIN COUNTY – Age Well Meals on Wheels is looking for delivery volunteers to help their neighbors by providing a friendly face and a comforting meal. Immediate openings in Georgia, Swanton, Highgate, Richford, Enosburg and Montgomery. Contact Laura Need at 662-5254 or email lneed@agewellvt.org.
EVENT MANAGEMENT INTERN/VOLUNTEER – Cancer Support Foundation is seeking a friendly, organized, and reliable individual to assist in event management. Work in conjunction with staff and the Board of Directors to help plan and implement events, solicit auction items, place calendar listings, help with social media and much more. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to gain experience in nonprofit event management. Qualified candidates must project a professional and friendly demeanor, have effective communication skills, well-developed writing skills, attention to detail, and comfortable using computers. Contact Sarah Lemnah at sarah@cpspvt.org to learn more.