Featured here is the home, known as “Seven Acres,” of Vermont Governor (1898-1900) Edward Curtis Smith in a photograph from the late 19th century. Seven Acres once stood at the top of Congress Street. It was intentionally built in the English Country style to mimic the houses of the British aristocracy. Unfortunately, we do not know for certain the identities of the riders in this coach.
This version of Seven Acres stood until November 4, 1924, when it burned to the ground. News articles from the time indicate that it was a spectacular and hot fire, due to the fact that there were several tons of coal in the cellar! The Museum has several artifacts that once graced Seven Acres — we think the most impressive is an oversized portrait of Anna Bailey James Smith, the governor’s wife, painted by the then well known artist, Irving Wiles. We believe these artifacts only remain because they had been removed from Seven Acres prior to the fire. A new house also known as Seven Acres would rise from the ashes, built in the American Southern plantation style, but it too would succumb to fire, when operating as the Governor Smith Inn.
The only remaining Smith family home standing in St. Albans is the Hersey House near the top of Bank Street. It was once the summer residence of Civil War-era Governor John Gregory Smith’s daughter.