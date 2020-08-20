ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans District Office WIC Clinic is one of four WIC clinics in Vermont recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its breastfeeding model program.
Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also known as WIC, provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for women, infants and children.
USDA gave Loving Support Awards of Excellence to 13 WIC clinics in New England and New York for their efforts in supporting breastfeeding mothers.
Some breastfeeding support strategies championed by the Loving Support Award WIC clinics include:
- Prenatal breastfeeding surveys to identify needs and goals of WIC moms
- Immediate postpartum contacts with moms in hospitals
- Group meetings and education for moms
- Overcoming language barriers among WIC participants
- Inclusion and outreach events to highlight the health benefits of breastfeeding
- Community partnerships to create supportive breastfeeding networks and environments
“WIC, which serves about half of all babies born in the country, promotes breastfeeding as breastmilk gives babies a healthy start and is good for moms too,” Kurt Messner, Food and Nutrition Service Regional Administrator, said. “This award recognizes the hard work and effort that occurs at the State and local levels in supporting moms and helping them meet their breastfeeding goals.”