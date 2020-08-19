HIGHGATE — Organizations around the county have had to get creative with fundraising in COVID times, and MAHA is no exception.
This year the Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association has been hosting chicken barbecues to raise funds for the program. The final event will be held on the August 30th.
MAHA's goal, to make hockey accessible by providing free equipment and scholarship opportunities for families, is realized through the generous support of the community.
While some hockey programs around the state have seen a decrease in numbers, MAHA has seen an increase. On average, MAHA welcomes 150 skaters each season.
Angela DeSanctis, a member of the MAHA board who specializes in fundraising, has seen firsthand the benefits of being part of MAHA.
"When your kids are part of a youth hockey organization, you get really close with the people around you," said DeSanctis. "Hockey families help each other out; it's a caring and loving community."
This year's chicken barbecue will be catered by Cold Hollow Catering and will include half a chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll for $14.
MAHA opted to cater the meal this year to support a local business and to guarantee that the food would all be prepared and handled by a licensed caterer.
To keep person-to-person contact to a minimum, all meals are being purchased ahead of time online at www.mahahockey.org.
Please visit MAHA's Facebook page or website for full details on ordering and picking up orders.