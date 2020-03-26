The Glen's Falls Shirt Company building was originally constructed as the Tremont House in 1820—a hotel that Bennet Young and two of his soldiers stayed at before the St. Albans Raid on October 19, 1864.
The company (which used an apostrophe in their name) was founded and operated in Glens Falls, N.Y., but moved to St. Albans in 1881. They manufactured shirts, collars, and cuffs—employing a large number of residents.
The business community of Glens Falls, N.Y., had hoped their namesake would remain locally, and there was a fund drive to raise $25,000 to compel the company to stay. However, as noted in the St. Albans Messenger on January 1, 1881, "It will be like locking the barn after the cattle are out, for the company are (sic) bound to come here."
In St. Albans, $10,000 was needed to secure the relocation agreement and many names familiar to our community are listed as making pledges towards that cause: J. G. Smith, H. Brainerd, F. S. Stranahan, E. G. & S. C. Greene, H. G. Morton, and Lock & Twigg were among the company's early backers.
The opening to the left was originally used for entrance to the stables offered to guests when the building operated as a hotel. Here we also see Vermont Sentry Printing and the G B Bullett Cabinet Shop.
The Glen's Falls Shirt Company (former Tremont House) building was lost in the Great Fire of 1895 in St. Albans—as were many other businesses, which devastated the district.
