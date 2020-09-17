SWANTON – Throughout the summer and continuing into the fall, Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile is partnering with the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) LEAPS Afterschool Program to bring over 1,400 new books with activity ideas to families of students throughout the Supervisory Union.
Included with the book are packets with fun materials and a survey asking families if they would like to receive another batch of free books (some gently used) for all readers in the family, including adults.
“During the school year, students have the opportunity to interact with books in their classroom and in the school library,” Heather Moore, LEAPS Project Director said, “Bringing new books to families in our Supervisory Union helps keep young minds interested in reading and inspires creative play.”
Families will receive one to six new books, based on the grade levels of the kids in the home. These books will be delivered based on the bus routes used to deliver meals and learning materials when the pandemic closed schools in the spring. Books range from board books for toddlers, picture books for younger readers, a variety of chapter books for independent young readers, and an award-winning graphic novel for readers at the junior high level and up.
“We are excited that Chooseco donated 500 ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ books for us to give to middle school readers! We are extremely grateful to them for their generosity,” Loona Brogan, Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile Executive Director, said.
The Bookmobile was on hiatus last year as the organization searched for a new financial agent and had been working towards restarting service this past spring. Last fall, Brogan was hired as the Executive Director and Hadley Priebe was hired as the Marketing Director. Plans for the Bookmobile to launch service with the new staff were interrupted by the pandemic.
During the stay at home order, the Bookmobile has undergone essential maintenance in order to get back on the road and re-imagined their services to include physical distancing.