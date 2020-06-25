Our researchers at the Saint Albans Museum do not have a great deal of information about this photograph of the telephone exchange in St. Albans City, but we do have some. If you can provide more information, we would greatly appreciate the help.
We know the names of the two operators. On the left is Miss Connor, and on the right is Miss Robinson. We have also heard that the first telephone exchange was located in what was then called the Seymour Building — later Fishman’s. That building is now the location of the Village Frame Shoppe on the corner of North Main Street and Kingman Street. The exchange was reached from the Kingman Street side of the building and was located on the upper floors.
