WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – It’s the middle of winter, the roads are slick and you’re skeptical about driving to your dermatology appointment. What if your car is being repaired but you need to see your mental health provider and have no way to get there? Perhaps you’re a new mom with limited options for childcare and you need to see your doctor. For Veterans living in Vermont and New Hampshire who are enrolled in VA healthcare, finding a solution to problems like these has become a whole lot easier. As part of a nationwide effort to further increase access to care, the White River Junction VA Healthcare system has enhanced telehealth options available to their patients by adding VA Video Connect, a service offering secure, real-time, private appointments using videoconferencing technology.
My relationship with technology can best be described as “tense”
Fear not. Being a technological wizard is not a prerequisite to enjoying the benefits of VA Video Connect (VVC). Besides an internet connection, all you need is a video-capable device such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer along with a web camera, microphone, and speakers. If you have an iPhone or iPad, a free app is available to download in the Apple App Store. For personal computers, Android or Windows mobile devices, VA Video Connect functions using a web-based app and requires no app download. To confirm whether your device will support VA Video Connect, you may visit the VA Video Connect test site here. If you would like an in-person tutorial, VA staff members are available to assist.
When you are ready to schedule your VVC appointment, you will schedule as you would any other appointment by determining a convenient day and time. Once you have settled on an appointment time, you will receive an email that includes a link. You simply click on the link to enter the virtual exam room. Once you have entered the exam room, you and your doctor will be able to see one another and have a conversation as though having a face-to-face visit.
Practical and Convenient
According to Dr. Christopher Nice, Chief of Primary Care, Veterans and their families are embracing the convenience of VVC appointments.
“One of my patients was working in rural Minnesota. He woke up with a burning rash and called in asking if we could help. We immediately called him back and scheduled a VVC appointment. From the exam, we were able to confirm that the rash was from shingles. Seconds later, we called a local pharmacy with a prescription for an anti-viral medication. So, in less than a half-hour from when the patient called in, a diagnosis was made and a treatment was issued, saving the patient a long drive and wait at the nearest Emergency Room.”
Dr. Nice adds, “VVC has also been helpful with diagnosing influenza and saves the ill patient from having to travel to our clinics. We can visually assess the patient on our screen and determine whether influenza is likely, whether medications need to be started, or whether an emergency department visit is appropriate. There is the added benefit of reducing the potential spread of the flu to patients and workers in the clinic.”
Tina Kebalka, MSN, RN, is the Telehealth Program Coordinator for the White River Junction VA Healthcare system. She has seen first-hand how beneficial this service is for Veterans. It’s a wintry, snowy day in December, with area schools closed, and terrible driving conditions. “Today is a perfect day to talk about the ease, access, quality and convenience of VA Video connect!”, she exclaims. “On a day like today, with the roads being snow-covered and unsafe, VA Video Connect can be the alternative to cancelling an appointment. Patients can call in and request to have a Video Connect appointment when weather conditions are unsafe for driving to the VA. This may not always take the place of an in-person visit, where a more hands-on examination is required, but it can be an important check-in with the patient instead of going the route of rescheduling the visit for days, weeks, or months later.”
Kebalka is excited about future enhancements to the program. “I have spoken to the Plastic Surgery team, and they are excited to utilize VA Video Connect for their post-op patients. Many times, a physician can do a post-operative visit and assessment in fifteen minutes and it does not require any hands-on evaluation or treatment. A patient might spend forty-five minutes driving to the VA, and another fifteen minutes finding parking and getting to the appointment. VA Video Connect can save a patient both time and money spent on gas.”
“We are also working with the Oncology team to begin VA Video Connect visits. Most cancer patients would appreciate being allowed to stay home where they are comfortable to talk with their providers. Oncology patients who are on Chemotherapy should not be waiting in hospital waiting rooms, being exposed to people who are sick, since their immune systems are compromised with the Chemotherapy. VA Video Connect is an excellent alternative to clinic visits, at the same time allowing providers to check in with their patients regularly.”
Hilary Kratky, US Army Veteran agrees. After enduring multiple surgeries during her time in the military she suffered various health complications, resulting in a feeling of distrust toward the medical community. She struggled to find a doctor she could believe in. She found Dr. Lynn Marshall, a primary care physician at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System and is very grateful.
“She is wonderful! I love her and I trust her.” When Hilary learned she needed more surgeries, she was fearful and worried. With a lot of support and discussion, she also found Dr. Timothy Counihan, a surgeon at White River Junction VA. After two very successful surgeries, she has added Dr. Counihan to her team of trusted healthcare providers. So, when she and her husband decided to move eight hours away to Maine and try their hand at being snowbirds, going to FL in the winter, she immediately felt concern. Hilary shared her concern with Dr. Marshall. “I don’t care where we move, I want to keep you as my doctor.” For her continued well-being, she explains, “It is paramount that I stay in touch with people I trust.” She was thrilled to find out that she could connect with her care team across states using VA Video Connect.
After arriving in Florida, on the Friday before Thanksgiving in 2019, Hilary’s husband suffered a tragic motorcycle accident which left him in the intensive care unit for two weeks, followed by a stay in the step-down trauma unit, and acute rehabilitation for one month. Hilary found herself in the role of caregiver to her husband who had historically been her caregiver. Managing her own health and well-being was crucial so that she could support her husband throughout the long road to recovery. “The accident was devastating. It has been a physically and emotionally taxing time for us.” They are grateful for the support they have received from family and friends. Throughout this ordeal, Hilary has remained in touch with her care team via regular VVC appointments. “Dr. Marshall and Tina Kebalka have been my lifelines,” says Hilary, “My appointments with Dr. Marshall haven’t been just about medical topics. They’re about my overall well-being. Even between appointments, Dr. Marshall checks in to ensure I am not overlooking my own health.” Despite being in a different geographic location, Hilary says the communication with her doctor remains outstanding. “Dr. Marshall does not shy away from open communication and VA Video Connect has not changed that,” Hilary says with a chuckle. “She listens to me and is not afraid to have an honest discussion about choices that could impact my health. VA Video Connect has been phenomenal. I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t see my doctor, who I trust completely. It means the world to me.”
White River Junction VA Healthcare System offers VA Video Connect to their enrolled Veteran patients. If you are interested in using VVC or in learning about our other telehealth options, please speak to your primary care provider.