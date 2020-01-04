There is a brook across the way

I like to sit and watch it play

Upon the rocks and curvy bend

To wonder where it makes its end

At times it can be almost dry

When heat is beating from the sky

At other times when rain has come

It rushes merrily alone

In winter when the days are cold

It freezes and is not so bold

It takes a rest until that day

When all the ice has gone away

And when the snow is melting fast

It knows that it is free at last

To rush and tumble on its way

And I can sit and watch it play

