There is a brook across the way
I like to sit and watch it play
Upon the rocks and curvy bend
To wonder where it makes its end
At times it can be almost dry
When heat is beating from the sky
At other times when rain has come
It rushes merrily alone
In winter when the days are cold
It freezes and is not so bold
It takes a rest until that day
When all the ice has gone away
And when the snow is melting fast
It knows that it is free at last
To rush and tumble on its way
And I can sit and watch it play