During a major wind storm last year, the weeping willow in the front of this home, located at 205 North Main Street, was blown over, luckily missing the home.
This photo, circa 1920, shows us that same willow in its infancy. What a difference almost 100 years made to the tree’s size.
The style of the home is “Craftsman Bungalow” and at the time of this photo, it was owned by Leo and Lois Willson. On the second floor below the gabled dormer, a sleeping porch was available during the hot, summer months.
If you can add any other details about this house, such as the names of prior owners, please contact the museum at stamuseum.org.