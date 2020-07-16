This undated photograph from the archives of the Saint Albans Museum depicts a team preparing the first operating room on the third floor of the old St. Albans Hospital. The providers in the photo that we have identified are Nurse Nina Smith (L) and Dr. Gibson (3rd R). We also have a vintage postcard that depicts the building (located on the grounds of our current Bellows Free Academy).
SAM has a volunteer who is working on a project to document and update the history of St. Albans Hospital. If you can help us tell this story, please contact the museum office at (802) 527-7933 or online at www.stamuseum.org.