ST. ALBANS — The Northwest Career & Technical Center is open and ready for students. Now more than ever, it is important to engage students in what they are interested in. The pandemic has left many students feeling isolated and without a compass. The good news is, technical education can provide direction in any circumstance.
High school students can enroll in Automotive Technology, Building Trades, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Engineering, Digital Media Studies, Human Services, Medical Professions, Outdoor Technology and Public Safety and Fire Services. For the two days that students are in-person during hybrid learning, those days will be packed with hands-on learning inside and outside. On the three days of virtual learning at home students will work on projects and theory while staying connected with their instructor. Additionally, students are allowed to intern at local employers by following the State of Vermont’s health and safety guidelines.
Adults can enroll in separate training classes, such as various welding courses and medical related courses that include licensed nurse assistant, phlebotomy, and medical assistant. The Career Development Center also offers numerous online, learn-from-home courses where you can earn a certification in several career fields.
Visit maplerun.org for program information.