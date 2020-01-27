“Give me a ‘W’! Give me an ‘A’, ‘L’, and ‘K’! What does that spell?” At schools in Enosburg, it spells school spirit. Enosburg Elementary School started an after-school student walking program last fall where older students walk groups of elementary students home after classes have finished for the day.
The program is the brainchild of Michelle Lussier, principal at the elementary school. Michelle was inspired by her own childhood experience of seeing students participating in the “walking patrol” after school. Though Lussier didn’t take part—she was a “busser” who lived too far outside of town to walk—the impression left its mark.
That program, started by Bob Tower and Rich Hazen in the 1970s was in part what inspired the current walking program. Another motivator was attending a community meeting last summer in the Village of Enosburg. Michelle found that several daycare providers expressed a need for walking help, as leaving their homes to collect children after school wasn’t always feasible. “It had been on my mind for several years now that I’d love to start this program,” says Michelle, and this was just the push she needed to get started.
The current walking program continues steadily after its launch at the start of the 2019 school year. “It’s another way that the students can help,” Michelle says. “Olders helping youngers and getting a small amount of connectedness within the group.” It also helps to create a sense of belonging and community, Michelle notes. Rachel Reynolds, the principal at the Middle School, was a big help in finding willing students, says Michelle.
There are currently 15 elementary school students in the after-school walking program. Four middle and high school students—sisters Kaitlyn Donna, and Meghan Donna, along with Keagan Cousineau and Emma Arsenault—all volunteer their time to the program. Michelle says that the students were surprised and appreciative of the gift cards to local businesses that RiseVT gave them after the first quarter of the program.
“The younger kids really look up to the older students who are doing this,” says Michelle. “And we work in some physical activity.” End-of-day traffic has also lessened at the elementary school, which is another benefit.
James Langdell, a third-grader at Enosburg Elementary School, says this about the walking program: “It’s fun and you can walk to your house and have a good time with your friends.” He says it’s a lot more interesting than riding in a car to his babysitter’s house. “I like that you can play around,” says James. “You can run a certain distance where the teachers (older students) tell you.”
Sometimes one of the middle or high school students has an after-school activity or is out of school for the day. Michelle and some of the elementary school teachers cover the walking shift when that happens. She makes it clear to the older students that they will always have coverage and how much she and the staff appreciate their being willing to help. Michelle hopes that more “olders” will come on board as the program grows. “It’s our pilot year but I’m hoping we get a few more older kids,” she says.