ST. ALBANS — Samaritan House is planning a new kind of fundraiser for Tim’s House this year.
The event will offer community members an opportunity to see how challenging daily life can be for people experiencing homelessness in Franklin & Grand Isle Counties.
Samaritan House said on its Facebook event page that participants can raise funds to help keep the shelter operational through the cold months and get a firsthand experience of what a day in the life can be like for many of our clients.
The event, called “A Walk in their Shoes,” will take place on Oct. 18, with registration starting at 1 p.m. at Samaritan House on Kingman Street.
At 2 p.m., participants will take a walk through St. Albans that resembles a common morning for people experiencing homelessness. Along the way, staff will share reminders and information about the reach and impact of homelessness both locally and nationally.
Walkers are asked to raise $100 to participate the walk. Prizes will be given for the top individual fundraisers and a trophy will go to the school that raises the most money.
Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/761422894645274/.